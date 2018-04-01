Convicted Felon Linked to Group Home

ANDERSON - One of the people linked to the operation of a Missouri group home where fire killed 10 people early Monday morning was a felon, despite a state law that barred him from operating such a facility. Robert Joseph Dupont was convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud in 2003 for steering patients from group homes he owned to hand-picked doctors. Records show those doctors falsely certified the patients needed home health services from two companies Dupont owned or co-owned. Under state law, a convicted felon in a crime involving a health care facility is not allowed to be an "operator" or "principal" in a Missouri long-term care facility.