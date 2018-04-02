Convicted killer serving life term dies in Missouri prison

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Department of Corrections said a man serving a life sentence in connection with a killing more than a quarter century ago has died in prison.

The department said 67-year-old Emil Oltmer died Sunday of apparent natural causes at the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Additional details were not provided.

Oltmer was serving a life term for Saline County convictions in 1989 of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree assault.