Convicted Mo. Killer Gets New Sentence: Life in Prison

CLAYTON (AP) - A convicted killer whose death sentence was overturned has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison without an opportunity for parole.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 50-year-old William L. Weaver was resentenced Friday in St. Louis County.

Weaver was convicted of killing Charles Taylor in 1987 because he was a potential witness in a drug case.

Weaver's sentence was overturned in 2007 by the U.S. Supreme Court because of comments then-prosecutor Buzz Westfall made in closing arguments. Westfall used a quote from the movie "Patton," in which the general urged soldiers to kill the enemy, saying, "When you reach over to put your hand in the pile of goo that a moment before was your best friend's face, you'll know what to do."