Convicted Murderer Admits Robbing Mo. Banks
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to robbing two Columbia banks while he was free on parole from a 30-year sentence for murder.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports 41-year-old Hillary Miller entered the pleas Monday in Boone County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 14 years for each holdup.
Miller was sentenced in 1991 in the St. Louis area for second-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action.
He was on parole when he robbed the Academic Employees Credit Union in Columbia in June 2012 and the Columbia Municipal Credit Union the following month.
Miller was arrested in October 2012 in St. Louis.
