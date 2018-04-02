Convicted murderer dies in Missouri prison

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Two state agencies are investigating the death of a convicted murderer at a state prison in St. Joseph.

The Missouri Department of Corrections says Christopher DeBoe of Kansas City died from "other than" natural causes Wednesday at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center. An autopsy will be conducted.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping the Inspector General's office of the corrections department investigate the death. No other details of the death were released.

DeBoe was convicted in June in Jackson County of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the September 2014 death of Sherill Collins.

Prosecutors said Deboe killed Collins because he believed the victim was having a relationship with his wife.