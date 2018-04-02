Convicted Murderer Speaks Out

COLUMBIA - Richard Clay told KOMU8 News he is "innocent," and should not be in prison for the 1994 murder of Randy Martindale in New Madrid. Clay was set to be executed just after midnight Wednesday. The Governor granted clemency Tuesday. Both the Eighth District Circuit Court and the Missouri Supreme Court upheld both his convictions and his death sentence.

Clay told KOMU8 he thinks the prosecution made some big mistakes in the trial. "There was evidence that supported my innocence at trial that was never given to us at trial. The Prosecution withheld it." Clay said. "We didn't know about it until I was already convicted and on death row."

Opinions from the Eighth District Circuit Court and the Missouri Supreme Court say quote: "The state does not conduct prosecutorial misconduct for failing to reveal information that did not exist at the time."

Though he doesn't agree with the decision, Clay said he was ready to accept his fate.

"I've come to terms with it. We're all going to die someday, and we have to look, when we die, we have to look and find God's glory in it," Clay said.

Clay said to this day he still does not know who murdered Randy Martindale in 1994. He told KOMU8 News he hopes to raise funds to help lawyers and investigators with the case. He also said he will continue to seek out the courts help to get a new trial.

