Convicted Priest Wants Early Prison Release

CLAYTON - A Roman Catholic priest serving a 15-year prison sentence for sexually abusing a boy will be considered for early release at a parole hearing Wednesday in Bonne Terre. But a victim's rights group wants him to stay behind bars. Fr. Gary Wolken wants early release from a sentence imposed in 2003, after pleading guilty to two counts of statutory sodomy and six of child molestation. The state said the earliest he can be released is January 2008. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests opposes early release and wants him defrocked. The archdiocese says it's initiated a process to permanently remove Wolken from clerical status.