Convicted rapist Brian Adkison sentenced to 15 years

COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge sentenced Brian Adkison, the man found guilty in July of raping his ex-girlfriend, to 15 years in prison Monday for his crimes. Prosecutors recommended a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison versus a state minimum of 10 years.

Adkison was found guilty of rape and not guilty of sexual assault on July 17.

The rape victim testified in front of a judge and said she cannot live a normal life and lives in fear whenever she is out in the street.

Her father also testified and said his family cannot function normally since the rape happened. He said the day Adkison gains his freedom when he is released from prison is the day his daughter loses hers.

Adkison's father also testified. Adkison's father said Brian "helps out people whenever he can" and is a "good kid."