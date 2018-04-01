Conviction in 22-year-old Rape and Murder

KANSAS CITY - An Independence man has been found guilty of a two-decade-old murder that prosecutors linked to him through DNA evidence. A Jackson County jury convicted 47-year-old Blake McMilian of the 1984 first-degree murder and rape of Shelley Rosted in Kansas City. McMilian faces life without parole when he is sentenced. Prosecutors said it's the 10th cold hit to go to trial since they began matching DNA samples in old, unsolved cases to criminal databases, with all but one ending in convictions. Police were stumped until two years ago when DNA samples found at the scene matched McMilian, who had been convicted of sexual abuse, sexual misconduct and burglaries.