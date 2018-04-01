Cook-Off Benefits Humane Society

Competitors set up tents and showed off their skills at the grill to a group of judges. The Humane Society also brought out animals up for adoption. One Boone County cattlemen says he is glad to share the wealth.

"There has been a lot of publicity that has been negative toward the animals groups that raise pets as a business," Greg Buckman said. "And we are very supportive of anybody who raises any animals humanely and responsibly."

Buckman says cook-off proceeds will also help his foundation grant scholarships to students who want to study agriculture.