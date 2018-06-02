Cooking Fire Causes $15,000 in Damage

COLUMBIA - A cooking fire caused $15,000 in damages to an apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Columbia Fire Fighters responded reports of a fire at 3310 Jamesdale at 4:47 p.m. According to the city's press release, when firefighters arrived to the scene they saw light smoke showing from the east side of the building and occupants outside. The firefighters found fire on the stove and the cabinets above the stove and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

After firefighters made sure the fire had not spread to other areas of the apartment or building, residents of the other apartments were allowed to return.

Fire investigators determined that the occupant, Nakiea Coats had left a pan on the stove.

No one was injured during the fire.