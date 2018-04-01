Cooking Fire Damages Apartment and Slightly Injures One

COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire Fighters were called to 2401 West Broadway, Gatehouse Apartments Apartment 703, for a report of a structure fire around 7:40 p.m.

Fire damage was confined to the kitchen, with moderate smoke damage throughout the entire apartment. Additional crews worked to remove the remaining smoke from the apartment. Damage is estimated at $3,000.

One adult male occupant of the apartment suffered minor burns to his hand during the fire. He was treated and released at the scene. There were no other injuries related to this incident.

Investigators from the Columbia Fire Department were on-scene and have determined the cause to be unattended cooking.

The resident of the apartment, Kathleen Sprague, indicated to fire crews that the male occupant had cooked her some french fries and brought them to the back bedroom where she was working. A short time later, they noticed smoke and found the fire in the kitchen. Ms. Sprague said they attempted to fight the fire with a fire extinguisher, which resulted in the injury, and then evacuated.

The apartment did have smoke alarms which did sound during the fire.

The Columbia Fire Department reminds residents to never attempt self-extinguishment of a fire inside a building, and to immediately evacuate if you are inside a building and a fire is discovered.