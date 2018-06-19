Cooling Center's Open for the Summer Heat

COLUMBIA - Friday marked the first day of summer and residents took advantage of the warm weather. Families played in the spraygrounds in Stephens Park and swang on the playground. The warm weather gives families a chance to be outdoors but the extreme heat can also pose risks to residents without air conditioning.

There are several facilities in Columbia that serve as cooling centers. The Boone County Public Health and Human Services lists 9 buildings open in 2013. The cooling centers are:

Activity and Recreation Center, ARC, located at 1707 W. Ash Street

Armory Sports and Community Center located at 701 E. Ash Street

Boone County Government Center located at 801 E. Walnut Street



Boone County Public Health and Human Services located at 1005 W. Worley Street

Columbia Public Library located at 100 W. Broadway

Missouri United Methodist Church located at 204 S. Ninth Street

Oakland Senior Center located at 805 Old Highway 63 North

Salvation Army located at 1108 W. Ash Street

Salvation Army Harbor House located at 602 N. Ann Street



According to the Boone County Public Health and Human Services website, cooling centers are open during normal business hours and the public is allowed in general areas like lobbies and restrooms.