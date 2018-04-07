Cooling Centers Offer Shelter From the Heat

COLUMBIA - Tuesday was the hottest day of the year, and for mid-Missourians without air conditioning, there's a port in the storm.

For Missourians without air conditioning, this time of year can be brutal, but there are a few places where they can find some relief.

The Columbia Public Library, Paquin towers, Columbia's Arc, and Columbia mall one of the cooling centers located here in central Missouri.

For those in Jefferson City, the Missouri River Regional Library and Capital Mall Senior Center are cooling centers.

For those in Fulton, the Senior Center and John C. Harris Community Center are available.