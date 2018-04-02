Cooling-Off Help in Moberly

Justice Johannaber, 4, woke up to find visitors working on her bedroom window.

"It had a lot of cracks, which you can see outside," said Jim Johannaber.

Added Mary Johannaber, "A couple months before, we had somebody break into our home because of the widows."

In January, the Johannabers asked the North East Community Action Corp. to weatherize their home. Funding from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources helped buy energy-efficient windows which sheet metal workers installed for free.

"People have helped me, now I need to return the favor," said William Steadman, one of the workers.

Now, families like the Johannabers feel secure and cool in their homes.

"It makes me smile," said Justice.

Local 36 sheet metal apprentices have helped the North East Community Action Corp. since 2001.