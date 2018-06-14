Cooper County appoints interim County Clerk

BOONVILLE - The Cooper County Commission has appointed an interim county clerk to fill the vacancy left by Darryl Kempf, who resigned last Friday.

Keat Catlett will assume the position of Monday, until Gov. Eric Greitens names a permanent replacement.

Kempf leased a truck in the county's name in May 2014. He then attempted to buy the truck out of its lease with county funds in August 2016.

Kempf had been sentenced to six months in a Cooper County jail, but his jail time was suspended per a plea agreement. He will serve two years probation and is required to pay back the county and state more than $5,000.