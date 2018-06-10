Cooper County Man Dies After Homemade Explosive Detonates

COOOPER COUNTY - 60-year-old Cooper County resident Earl Fredrich died Monday after he succumbed to injuries suffered in a June 7 explosion Cooper Co. Sheriff Jerry Wolfe says stemmed from a homemade explosive device.

Wolfe said the explosion occurred around 7:25 p.m. that evening, and was originally reported as a chemical explosion.

Emergency services and a Cooper County sheriff's deputy on scene determined the explosion was the result of a homemade device that was accidentally triggered while Fredrich was nearby. According to the sheriff, Fredrich had a history of making homemade explosives.

Fredrich was taken to University Hopsital in Columbia, where he died Monday.

The State Fire Marshal, the Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad and our office is involved in an investigation regarding the explosion.