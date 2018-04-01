Cooper County Man Dies in Vehicle Crash

COOPER COUNTY - A Prairie Home man died Sunday after his car crashed on Highway 87 in Cooper County.

At 4:20 p.m. Sunday, 55-year-old Joe Daniel got into a vehicle accident five miles south of Boonville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Daniel was driving his van southbound on Missouri 87 when he went off the right side of the road and then overcorrected. The Highway Patrol said the overcorrection caused Daniel to go into the left side of the road, hit an embankment, flip over, and then hit a utility pole.

Cooper County Coroner James Hurt pronounced Daniel dead at the scene. Rescuers took Daniel's body to Davis Funeral Home in Boonville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Daniel was wearing a seatbelt.