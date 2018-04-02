Cooper County Sheriff releases autopsy of 12-year-old boy

COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Monday the autopsy on a 12-year-old boy found he died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

The incident occurred Saturday evening in a rural area northeast of Otterville, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are still investigating "the circumstances surrounding the incident." The Boone County Medical Examiner's Office conducted the autopsy, according to the sheriff's office.