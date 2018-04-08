Cooper County Wants to Clean Up Dumps

"Right now, we have about three sites here in the county that we're looking at involving illegal dumping," said Bill Embry, Cooper County eastern commissioner.

Violators have dumped waste in some areas for at least 50 years. Now, people want to clean up the sites because they're afraid of dangerous materials.

"One of the problems with these dumps is that people don't know exactly what's in here," said Matt Harline, district coordinator for solid waste management. "They're afraid there could be hazardous material that could fall on the other side of this hill into the creek.

"There's a lot of problems out there that we don't understand what's going to happen in the long run," he went on. "All kinds of different toxins in solid waste now that weren't there 50 years ago."

The worst areas are in the southeast part of the county.

"I'm aware of some dumping that's went on because of people who are wanting to get rid of items that are associated with the drug trade," Embry added.

Grant money will help Solid Waste Management clean up dumps, so the county can put up "no dumping" signs.

"No dumping" signs in western Cooper County stopped illegal dumping there, so commissioners hope to the do same in the southeastern part of the county.