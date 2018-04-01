Cooper's License Revoked

Cooper originally said he would voluntarily surrender his law license Sept. 1 following a guilty plea to federal fraud charges. The Republican from Cape Girardeau pleaded guilty last week to an illegal immigration scheme to obtain temporary worker visas for his clients in the trucking industry. Cooper resigned his legislative seat Tuesday.

The Missouri Supreme Court had ordered Cooper to show a reason why his law license should not be suspended. Cooper responded by saying he would give up his license Sept. 1.