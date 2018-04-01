Cop with shotgun at protest traffic stop on leave

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis County police officer is on paid leave as the department investigates why he was carrying a shotgun during a traffic stop involving Ferguson protesters.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an online video shows the officer carrying the gun during a stop Monday night without pointing it at anyone.

A man is heard saying: "Why is he carrying a gun?" Another police officer in a different uniform responds, "I don't know. He's a county officer."

The video's narrator identified the officer by his last name, but St. Louis County police would not confirm it.

A police spokesman said the car was pulled over because the driver failed to use a turn signal. Police said a stolen .38-caliber gun was found in the driver's trunk.