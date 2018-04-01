Copeland Signs with CMU Women's Basketball

FAYETTE, MO -- Sammie Jo Copeland, a 6'0 forward, has signed to play for the Central Methodist women's basketball team for the 2013-14 season, head coach James Arnold announced.

"I've seen Sammie develop and grow over the years, and we couldn't be more excited that she has chosen to join us here at CMU," Arnold said. "She helps us immediately in the paint and around the basket both offensively and defensively. She's smart, works extremely hard, and I am anxious to get her partnered with Taylor (Cornelison) for years to come."

Copeland is a three-sport standout (basketball, softball, track & field) at Polo High School in Polo, Mo. Through 20 games on the court this season, she is averaging a double-double with 17.7 points per game and 11.8 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the field. The senior forward also averages 2.8 blocks per game for the 15-5 Panthers.

"I am very pleased to see Sammie Jo continuing her basketball career at Central Methodist," Polo coach Greg Keith stated. "Sam has worked extremely hard to get to this point, and I have no doubt that her work ethic will only get stronger. She has a drive to succeed and to be the best, and I feel that is a big reason why she will help the Eagles' program and their continued success."

"Coach Keith and I worked together a few years back and have a lot of the same philosophies and beliefs," Arnold commented, adding, "I know she'll be well prepared, well coached, and have little trouble transitioning to the college game."

Copeland has had a distinguished prep career in Polo, being named All-District and second team All-Conference during her sophomore season. She was also named to the 2010-11 KMZU Dream Team and Missouri Sportswriters/Sportscasters Association Northwest All-District Class 2 Girls team.

Last season, Copeland was voted All-District and named a unanimous first team All-Conference selection. She was named to the KMZU Dream Team and Missouri Sportswriters/Sportscasters Association Northwest All-District Class 2 Girls team for a second straight season. Copeland was also a KKWK All-Star team and Missouri Sportswriters/Sportscasters Association second team All-State choice.

Currently, Copeland has 1171 points, 1015 rebounds, 233 steals and 210 blocks in her decorated high school career.

Copeland also stars for the Northwest Illusion AAU organization in Maryville, Mo.

Copeland is very active outside of athletics. She is President of Polo High School's National Honor Society and a member of the Student Council. Copeland is Vice President of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization and a member of the Missouri Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) group.

Copeland becomes the second member of the 2013 Signing Class, joining North Mercer High School guard Courtney Owens.

Central Methodist is currently a school-record 18-4.