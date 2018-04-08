Copper Theft In Jeff City

A new trend in construction theft is costing plumbers at a construction site in Jefferson City time and money.

Recycling copper can pay off, especially if someone can get their hands on enough of it. Open doors and a long holiday weekend are a bad combination when it comes to construction theft, a nd that's something central Missouri plumbing learned first hand when copper disappeared from the site of a new Kohl's in Jefferson City.

"Scrap prices are up pretty good so it's easy for someone to take it and make pretty good money," Kohl's foreman Brian Bax said.

This is the second time plumbers have had to install copper pipes in the store bathroom. When the plumbers returned to work on Tuesday morning they found copper pipes sawed out of two bathroom walls. The damage took four workers an entire day to repair.

"We've had a lot of copper missing before, but it's never been cut out of the walls," Bax said.

The thieves took 120 feet of wire, or about $3,000 worth of copper.

"There's not a whole lot I can do. I guess it's up to the contractor to secure the building," Bax said.

"We do patrol, but we have to drive down there, and most people will see a police car coming, and most of the time they'll have someone watching," Jefferson City Police Captain Bob Cynova said.

Meyer Electric also lost about $10,000 in supplies to thieves at the same site. Scrap copper is currently selling for $1.50 per pound.

Police are looking for your help. If you have any information call (573) 659- TIPS.