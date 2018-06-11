Corn Crop Looks Good

The latest numbers from the USDA indicate a good start, but that doesn't mean farmers are in the clear yet. Brett Shryock's corn is doing pretty well, considering he had to plant a month later than usual.

"For the most part, the corn looks good, we've got a good stand everywhere, it's just a little bit behind," Brett Shryock, a Callaway County farmer, said.

Statewide, 80 percent of corn is up. Meanwhile, 90 percent of corn in the central region of Missouri is up. That's two percentage points above statewide normal for this time of year. However, it's still seven points behind last year's figures.

"It's pretty frustrating if you don't have the seed in the ground. Once you get in the ground, and you get a good stand, then you're, you feel pretty good about it until we get into the summer when those weather conditions can really be a problem," Bill Wiebold, an MU extension specialist, said.

Shryock is happy about his corn now, but he knows the upcoming summer months are crucial.

"Things look ok right now, but you've never got a corn crop until you get that August rain," Shryock said. "That August rain is what makes or breaks a corn crop for this area. That's the most important thing. It's important to get a stand, but its equally as important if not more important to get that rain in August," he said.