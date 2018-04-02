Coroner: Missouri man might not have died from snake bite

NIXA (AP) - A coroner said a southwest Missouri man who was bitten twice by a snake might have died from other causes.

A toxicology report said 37-year-old Gilbert De Leon of Nixa was legally drunk and had high levels of prescription drugs in his blood when he died in May.

De Leon was bitten on both legs, likely by a cottonmouth snake, while he was wading May 22 in the James River. His girlfriend found him dead the next day.

Christian County Coroner Brad Cole said he hopes to determine an official cause of death in a couple weeks.

The Springfield News-Leader reported the toxicology analysis didn't test for snake venom. But Cole said the alcohol and two narcotics would have made respiratory distress from the bites worse.