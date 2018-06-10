Coroner Rules in Huntsville Police Chief's Death

HUNTSVILLE (AP) - The Randolph County coroner said he has not been able to determine the cause of death for a mid-Missouri police chief.

Coroner Gerald Luntsford announced that he ruled the cause of the death of Huntsville police chief William "Buddy" Stuck as undetermined on Thursday. He said he will not release any further findings.

The 64-year-old Stuck died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen Nov. 27 at his home.

Luntsford's finding conflicts with the Randolph County sheriff department's finding that Stuck's death was an accident. But the coroner's ruling becomes the official cause of death.

Randolph County Sheriff Mark Nichols said he wouldn't comment on why his department ruled Stuck's death an accident.