Corps Racing to Restore Birds Point Levee

WYATT, Mo. (AP) -- The Army Corps of Engineers is working around the clock to repair three spots in the Birds Point levee where it used explosives in May.



The Southeast Missourian reports that corps officials are racing to get the work done before the arrival of cold weather.



In May, the corps used dynamite to blow three holes in the levee to relieve pressure at the height of the Mississippi River flooding that was threatening nearby Cairo, Ill. About 130,000 acres of farmland were damaged, along with dozens of homes.



Rain is in the forecast for several upcoming days, hampering the restoration effort.



Corps officials say they want to get to 55 feet before the spring's rainy season. But if weather cooperates, they could get to that level by mid-December.