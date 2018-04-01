Corps to Halt Dumping of Soil in River

ARROW ROCK (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will temporarily stop dumping dirt and sand into the Missouri River at a construction site. A contractor hired by the corps had been pushing the soil into the river as workers dig a side channel to help the endangered pallid sturgeon and other river fish. The $3.7 million project near Jameson Island has raised the ire of Howard County farmers who cultivate the bottom land across from the river. They are concerned that the dirt will lead to flooding. Farmer Mark Schupp is among those who are happy that the corps is open to altering the project. But he still wants the corps to find an alternative solution to dumping the dirt into the river.