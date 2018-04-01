Corrections officer shot in robbery, police search for suspects

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are searching for suspects after a corrections officer was shot in the leg during a robbery.

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. Thursday as the officer was in uniform walking to a bus stop.

Police say one or two men got out of a car and announced a robbery, leading to a struggle. The corrections officer was shot in the left leg. He is hospitalized in stable condition.