Costume Contest Supports Local Theater Group

Halloween is still months away but people dressed in costumes and ran the streets of downtown Columbia on Saturday as participants in the "Break a Leg" 5k run.

The run began at Orr street studios near Walnut Street and helps support a relatively new theater group, Theater NXS, its effort to purchase a new theater for productions.

Participants met at Artlandish Gallery to socialize and to announce the winner of the costume contest after the run.







