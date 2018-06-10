Cotton Bowl Watch Parties in Columbia

COLUMBIA - As the Missouri Tigers take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys tonight at the Cotton Bowl, there are several different Mizzou Alumni Association sponsored events you can go to across the country.

The association hosts more than 300 gathering parties throughout the year. It believes these are great ways to meet and network with fellow alumni while cheering on the tigers.

In Columbia, the Boone County Alumni Chapter will be hosting its event at 1839 Taphouse on East Green Meadows Road. Besides Mizzou Alumni Association sponsored events, the Holiday Inn Expo Center on Interstate 70 will have free admission and games for people to participate in and drink specials throughout the evening.

But if you're in Kansas City to watch the game, then you can make your way to one of these seven locations:

1. Brock's - North Kansas City

2. The Brooksider - Brookside Plaza

3. Harpo's - Westport

4. The Landing - Liberty

5. Side Pockets - Blue Springs

6. Sol Cantina - Downtown Kansas City

7. Willie's - Downtown Kansas City

If you'll be in St. Louis for the game, then there are six different places you can go to, to meet with other Mizzou graduates.

1. International Tap House - Chesterfield, Soulard and Central West End

2. BlackFinn American Grille - Brentwood

3. JP Fields - Clayton

4. The Wheelhouse - Clayton

5. St. Louis Wing Company - Rock Hill

6. Tony's on Main - St. Charles

To see the full listing of Mizzou Alumni Association events in other states, visit its website at Mizzou.com.