Cougar Cross Country Competes in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY -- The Columbia College men's and women's cross country teams competed at the 2012 Greater Louisville Cross Country Classic on Saturday, the largest collegiate meet of the season in the country. The Cougars ran in the Blue Division for both the men's and the women's races, placing 40th on the men's side and 42nd on the women's side.

On the women's end, freshman Julia Montgomery paced the Cougars with a time of 20:06 for the 5K distance, placing 186th in the 337-runner field. Emily Schultz finished in a time of 20:21 for 207th place while Julia Collins crossed the finish line in a time of 21:50 for 269th place. Kelsey Baldwin was Columbia's fourth finisher, placing 273rd in 22:01. Makayla Rupp wrapped up the scoring for the Cougars in a time of 22:07 in 274th.

On the men's side, Michael McCulloch led the Cougars, placing 158th in the 367-runner field with a time of 26:45. Fellow freshman Cody Gorham crossed the line right behind McCulloch in a time of 26:48 and Cameron Schmidt finished in 211th place with a time of 27:13. Devin Sander posted a time of 27:30 in 240th position and Jason Thurman wrapped up the scoring for Columbia with a time of 27:43.

Also finishing on the men's side was Damon Goodall (267) in a time of 27:58 and Jordan Andrews (296) in 28:49.

The Cougar men and women compete this Saturday, October 6th in Fayette, Missouri at the Central Methodist University Classic. Race time is set for 10:30 a.m. on the women's side and 11:15 a.m. for the men.