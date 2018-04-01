Cougar Men Cruise to 4-0

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College men's basketball team defeated visiting Ottawa University by a score of 89-52 on Friday night. The Cougars, ranked 10th in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 poll, improve to 4-0 with the dominating win.

Columbia scored early and often to open up the first half, racing out to a 15-2 lead just four minutes into the contest. The Cougars would build on that lead over the final 16 minutes and take a 49-22 advantage into the locker room after shooting 62 percent from the field in the opening frame. Jordan Dressler scored the first seven points of the half and had 11 points at the break for Columbia. AMC Player of the Week Derrick Dilworth led all players with 12 points in the first 20 minutes.

The Cougars continued to control the game in the second half, opening the period on a 9-2 run and eventually cruising to the 37-point victory. Columbia shot 50 percent (15 of 30) from the floor in the final period to finish at 56 percent for the game. The Cougars connected on 9 of 24 attempts from three-point range on the night.

Columbia finished with four players in double figures for the game, led by Dressler and Dilworth with 19 and 17 points respectively. Dressler finished with a game-high 10 rebounds as well for his second double-double in as many games. Zach Rockers also added 14 points and Hal Payne chipped in 12 points and six rebounds. Devin Griffin handed out six assists to lead all players.

Alex Lundry led Ottawa with 10 points.

The Cougars will return to the court on Tuesday, November 20th to host Missouri Valley College in a non-conference match-up. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Arena of Southwell Complex. Prior to game time, Columbia College will honor coach Bob Burchard for winning his 600th game as head coach of the Cougars this past Wednesday against Central Methodist University.