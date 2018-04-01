Cougar Men Earn AMC Championship, Montgomery Qualifies for Nationals

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Columbia College men's and women's cross country teams ran Friday in their first ever American Midwest Conference (AMC) Championship meet at the Cole County Fairgrounds in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The Cougar men, led by four individual top-10 performances, claimed the team portion of the event, finishing just one point ahead of Park University. Park was able win the women's side of the competition, with the Cougar women coming in fourth overall. Freshman Cody Gorham was the top finisher for the Cougar men, taking fourth individually with a time of 27:10, earning him AMC Freshman of the Year honors. Cameron Schmitz (27:25) and Devin Sander (27:29) followed him in fifth and sixth place respectively. Michael McCulloch finished eighth overall with a time of 27:46, Jason Thurman (28:19) qualified for 13th, Damon Goodall (28:51) came in 17th, and Jordan Andrews (29:16) was 20th.

On the women's side, freshman Julia Montgomery ran in 20:08 to finish eighth overall. Emily Shultz finished in 13th place with a time of 20:52, followed by Julia Collins (21:04) in 17th, Kelsey Baldwin (21:54) in 21st, and Kelsey Jacques (24:12) in 31st overall. Gorham, Schmitz, Sander, McCulloch and Montgomery all earned first team all-conference honors for their top-10 finishes. Friday's results are posted on the schedule page of the men's and women's teams on columbiacougars.com. As the team champion, the Cougar men as well as Julia Montgomery will travel to Vancouver, Washington to compete in the NAIA National Championship meet on Saturday, November 17th.