Cougar Men Hold On to Beat Dordt

COLUMBIA -- The Cougar men's soccer team used a second half goal to beat Dordt College 2-1 on Saturday at R. Marvin Owens Soccer Stadium. Columbia, ranked No. 8 in the NAIA Top 25 poll, moves to 10-0-3 on the year with the win, while Dordt falls to 6-6-0.

The Defenders were able to jump out to an early lead when Josh Brinkerhoff found the back of the Cougar goal ten minutes into the first half. Junior Rafael Ramos tied the match at one with his team-leading eighth goal of the season seven minutes before halftime. Dan Rapp and Dale McCormack assisted on the goal.

Zachary Oppland gave Columbia a 2-1 lead in the 53rd minute with his second goal of the year. The Cougars would hold that lead throughout the final period for their tenth win of the season.

Matt McKenna earned the win in goal with two saves for the Cougars. The Defenders posted five total shots for the match (three on-goal), while Columbia totaled 20 on the afternoon (seven on-goal).

The Cougar men return to the field on Tuesday, October 9th for an American Midwest Conference (AMC) match-up with William Woods University at 7:00 p.m. in Fulton, Missouri.