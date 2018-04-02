Cougar Men Roll to First 10-0 Start Since 2000

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College men's basketball team, ranked sixth in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll, defeated Central Christian (Mo.) College Monday night by a score of 111-38. The Cougars move to 10-0 on the year with the win, their first 10-0 start since the 2000-01 campaign.

Columbia scored early and often to open up the game, starting the first half on a 17-0 run through the first five minutes of the contest. The Cougars connected on 20 of 39 attempts (51 percent) from the field in the opening frame to build a 30-point lead at the halftime break, 51-21.



Columbia started the second period with a 12-0 run to grab a commanding 63-21 advantage with 15:57 to play. The Cougars cruised to the victory from there, hitting at a 75 percent clip from the field in the final 20 minutes to finish at 62 percent for the game.

Columbia received scoring contributions from all 15 players on the night, led by Marcus Whitt with 20 points. Hal Payne and Zach Rockers also finished in double figures for the Cougars, with 14 and 12 points respectively.

The Saints were led by Tony Graham with 11 points.

The Cougars will return to action on Friday, December 14th for a home match-up against Benedictine (Kan.) College. Tip-off is set for noon at the Arena of Southwell Complex.