Cougar Soccer Adds Kory McDonald

COLUMBIA -- Columbia College head men's soccer coach John Klein officially announced Tuesday the signing of local soccer standout Kory McDonald to play for Columbia in the fall of 2012.

"Kory epitomizes what we look for in a recruit," stated Klein. "He is strong and physical, simple on the ball, and strikes the ball extremely well. He plays intelligently and with composure."

Son of Kerry & Rosalie McDonald, Kory will graduate from Rock Bridge High School in May after an outstanding career with the Bruins. A midfielder and defender, McDonald led his squad to third place finishes in the State the last two seasons with a combined 52-10-1 record, earning him all-district accolades both years. As a team captain in the fall, Kory scored one goal and tied the school record for most assists in a season with 19. He was recognized with all-region and honorable mention all-state honors as well as being voted the most outstanding player by his teammates.

Kory is also a member of the Rock Bridge baseball team, the junior leadership program, the National Honors Society and K-Life. He is the president of the Calculus Club and acts as a senior mentor, all while earning a 3.5 grade point average.

"He is coming off an extremely successful high school season, and his coaches have prepared him well for the college game," says Klein. "'A natural born leader' according to Rock Bridge head coach Kyle Austin, he was Team Captain, and is an outstanding student. Kory will make an immediate impact in our program. We are fortunate to find a player of this caliber right here in our hometown."