Cougar Soccer Signs a Trio of Players for Fall Season

COLUMBIA - Columbia College Head Coach John Klein announced that Andres Acosta, Danny Baird and Brady Wulff recently signed national letters of intent to play soccer for the Cougars in the fall of 2011.

Wulff and Baird helped lead their Rock Bridge High School squad to a third place finish at the state tournament. Wulff currently holds the single season shutout record for Rock Bridge with 18 and received first team all-district and all-region honors the past two seasons. He was also named regional goalkeeper of the year and third team all-state. Wulff plans to major in Criminal Justice.

"He is a strong shot stopper who plays the keeper position with considerable intensity," said Coach Klein. "With hard work, Brady will develop into a strong college keeper."

As a senior, Baird received first team all-state honors for his work on the field. He plans to major in Criminology.

"Danny is a physical player who will compete immediately for time as a defensive central midfielder or outside back," said Coach Klein. "I look for Danny to have a wonderful 4 year career at Columbia College."

Andres Acosta will make his way to Columbia College from Webber International University. Acosta who graduated from Gulf Coast High School was the team MVP and captain his senior year.

"He is a strong left-footed attack-minded player," said Klein. "Previous coaches have described him as 'the hardest worker' on the field. He is crafty and not afraid to strike with his left foot. We expect Andres to make considerable contributions in our attack."