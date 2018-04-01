Cougar Softball Adds Carly Spalding to 2014 Recruiting Class

COLUMBIA -- Cougar softball coach Wendy Spratt has announced the signing of Carly Spalding to play for Columbia, beginning in the fall of 2013. Spalding will join the Cougars after a highly successful career at Monroe City R-1 High School.



An infielder/outfielder, Spalding was a First Team All-Conference, All-District, All-Region, and All-State selection in 2012 after posting a school record .614 batting average and 36 stolen bases in her senior season. In addition, she broke the school's career record for batting average (.477), hits (147), and runs scored (117) among several others. Spalding was also a member of the women's basketball and track and field teams at Monroe City and was a National Honor Society member as well.



"Carly is an outstanding athlete with excellent speed who can play middle infield or the outfield," added Spratt. "She covers a great deal of ground in any position and will be a stealing threat every time she gets on base."