Cougar Softball Claims Two Wins

O'FALLON, Ill. - The Cougar softball squad pushed its overall record to 9-4 today with two wins in the first day of the McKendree (Ill.) University Invitational on Friday. The Cougars faced Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) University in their first outing of the day, defeating the Tigers 1-0. Columbia then went on to drop Iowa Wesleyan College 6-5.

Against Olivet Nazarene, the game remained scoreless through five and a half innings. Valerie Teter hit a double with one out in the bottom of the sixth and moved to third on a wild pitch. One batter later Marli Hayes had the game winning RBI when she hit a double to score the game-winner. Teter and Hayes finished with two hits apiece.

Teter (6-3) got the win on the mound, fanning 13 batters while giving up six hits and two walks.

In the second game of the day, the Cougars downed Iowa Wesleyan when Kacey Rehagen (3-1) and Taylor Richter (0-0) paired up for the win. Rehagen threw six innings with two walks and seven hits while striking out two to notch the win. Richter made her pitching debut, throwing the seventh inning and collecting the save.

Iowa Wesleyan got on the board first, scoring one in the top of the first. Columbia matched their run in the bottom of the inning and then scored one more in the third and three in the fifth to pull ahead 5-1. However, Iowa Wesleyan was not deterred, scoring three in the sixth and the tying run in the top of the seventh. With one out in the bottom of the seventh Hayes doubled and scored when Rachel Coleman singled to centerfield.

Columbia returns to the field on Saturday in the second day of the McKendree University Invitational. The Cougars face Benedictine University at 9 a.m. and Aquinas College at 11 a.m.