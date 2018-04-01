Cougar Softball Comes Away with Split

CONWAY, AR -- After a split in their opening day of action yesterday, the Columbia College softball squad posted a split again Saturday in the second day of the Central Baptist College Classic. Columbia defeated Indiana Tech University 9-1 before falling to fifth ranked Central Baptist College 2-0 in the nightcap. The Cougars, ranked No. 21 in the preseason poll, are 2-2 on the season.

Against Indiana Tech, Taylor Richter (1-0) took the win on the mound, going the distance and posting eight strikeouts, two walks, seven hits and one earned run. Richter was supported by a strong offensive Cougar squad, scoring one run in the third, four in the fourth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh to take the commanding win. Erin Dyok, Morgan Bounds, Alex Ridenhour and Karina Veit had two hits apiece. Veit added two RBIs and Kristin Eiken hit a two-run homer to cap off the scoring for Columbia.

In the nightcap, Columbia and Central Baptist remained scoreless through five innings, making for an exciting ball game. The silence was broken in the bottom of the sixth when Central Baptist pounded a two-run homerun that would end up being the game winner. Dyok had three of Columbia's four hits in the contest.

Jordan Crisp (1-1) took the loss, throwing six innings and giving up just three hits while striking out six and walking three.

The Cougars are idle until next weekend when they compete in the NFCA Lead Off Classic in Panama City, Fla. On Friday, March 2nd the Cougars face Indiana Southeast University at 5 p.m. and William Carey University at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, March 3rd they take on Webber International University at 10 a.m. The Cougars will enter bracket play on Saturday evening based on their results from pool play.