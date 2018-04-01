Cougar Softball Drops Conference Doubleheader

Walnut Ridge, AR -- The Columbia Cougar softball team dropped their first American Midwest Conference (AMC) doubleheader of the season Wednesday, falling to No. 18 ranked Williams Baptist College by scores of 1-0 and 6-2. The Cougars drop to 7-9 on the season and are 0-2 in AMC play.

The two teams combined for just eight hits in the first contest, five by the Eagles and three by the Cougars. After Williams Baptist scored what would end up being the game winning in the bottom of the fifth, the Cougars found themselves in a tough spot. Columbia rallied, but the rally fell short as they had the bases loaded and zero outs in the top of the seventh, but a pop fly and a double play ended the game in the Eagles favor.

Jordan Crisp (4-4) took the loss on the mound, giving up one walk and striking out four. The second game had a little more action offensively, but the action was in favor of the Eagles, as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back. The Cougars scored both of their runs in the fifth off of two hits.

Taylor Richter (3-2) took the loss, throwing 3.2 innings before being relieved by Crisp. The Cougars are idle until Monday, March 19th when they travel to St. Louis, Mo. to take on AMC foe Missouri Baptist University. The first pitch of the doubleheader is slated to be thrown at 2:00 p.m.