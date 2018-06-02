Cougar Softball Drops Two at Vanguard

COSTA MESA, CA -- The Cougar softball team fell to Vanguard University on Monday afternoon in a doubleheader, losing game one by a 6-2 score and dropping the second game 3-0. The two losses drop Columbia to 5-6 overall on the season.



The Cougars fell behind early in game one as the Lions plated five runs on four hits in the bottom of the first inning against Columbia started Taylor Richter. The Cougars were held hitless until the fifth and finally pushed two runs across in the bottom of the sixth inning as Kristen Eiken doubled home Jamie Holmes and later scored on an RBI single by Whitni Howell. Vanguard would add a run in the bottom of the frame for the 6-2 victory.



Eiken, Holmes, Howell, and Maria Imhoff collected Columbia's four hits in the contest. Richter took the loss in the circle, allowing five runs on three hits. Tiffany Urwiler allowed a run on seven hits in 5.2 innings of relief, while striking out four and walking two.



Game two was scoreless for two and a half innings before the Lions mounted a two-out rally to take a 2-0 lead against Cougars starting pitcher Amber Boehme. Vanguard added a run in the bottom of the fifth for a 3-0 advantage and held on for the shutout victory, limiting Columbia to just five hits in the game.



Senior Karina Veit went 2-for-3 to lead the Cougar offense. Boehme allowed three runs on six hits in the loss, striking out three and walking one.



Columbia will return to the diamond on Wednesday, March 27th to take on second-ranked California State-San Marcos. First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.