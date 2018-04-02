Cougar Softball Signs Kelsey Jacques
COLUMBIA -- Columbia College head softball coach Wendy Spratt officially announced Tuesday the signing of Kelsey Jacques to play for Columbia beginning in 2012-13.
Jacques, a current senior at Kirksville High School in Kirksville, Missouri, joins the Cougars as a utility player, playing infield, outfield and catcher in high school. The slugger has earned all-conference and all-district honors three of the past four seasons and was named all-region as a sophomore and all-state as a junior. Kelsey hit .404 with 17 stolen bases last season. She also plated 30 runs, hit seven doubles, one triple and four homeruns.
"Kelsey will make a great addition to cougar softball," said Spratt. "She is an extremely versatile player that will be valuable behind the plate, in the infield and outfield and offensively at the plate."
