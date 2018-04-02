Cougar Softball Sweeps Indiana Southeast

NEW ALBANY, IN -- The Columbia Cougar softball squad ended their spring break trip on a high note Friday by sweeping Indiana University Southeast by scores of 7-3 and 6-0. The Cougars move to 11-13 on the season.

Jordan Crisp (6-6) took the game one win. The senior allowed six hits and two walks while fanning three batters. Columbia scored two runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth led by junior Morgan Bounds who had three hits, two doubles and two RBIs. Tori Gehlert and Karina Veit chipped in two hits, a double and a run each.

Columbia shut the home team down offensively in the second game. Taylor Richter (5-4) gave up just three hits and one walk in five innings of action. Maria Imhoff relieved Richter to finish out the contest.

The Cougars got the scoring started in the second inning off a pair of singles, a double and an error to score two runs. Columbia added two more runs in the fourth and two in the fifth. Veit came through big for the Cougars, with three hits, two doubles and five RBIs hitting in the nine hole. Chelsie Crain, Whitni Howell, Bounds and Alex Ridenhour each had two hits in the night cap.

Columbia returns to American Midwest Conference (AMC) action on Monday, April 2nd when they head to Hannibal, Missouri to face Hannibal-LaGrange University in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.