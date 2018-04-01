Cougar Track Teams Compete in Iowa Over the Weekend

INDIANOLA, IA - The Columbia men's and women's outdoor track teams were in action over the weekend at the Kip Janvrin Open. A total of seven Cougar runners competed in the two-day event.

Lindsey Martin qualified for 18th and Julia Montgomery came in 20th in the women's 800 meter run, finishing with career-best times of 2:25.61 and 2:28.86 respectively. In the women's 1500 meter run, Martin (4:53.20) and Montgomery (4:54.75) set new career marks and were Columbia's top finishers, placing 20th and 21st respectively. Emily Shultz followed with a career-best time of 5:00.92 to finish 28th overall, along with Julia Collins in 38th position with a time of 5:19.48.

On the men's side, Cody Gorham placed 33rd with a career-best time of 2:01.83 in the 800 meter run. In the men's 1500 meter run, Gorham came in eighth overall and set another career mark in the event with a time of 4:03.55. Jordan Andrews was the Cougars' lone representative in the 5000 meter run, finishing 35th with a new career mark of 16:31.82.

The two squads will each have one more meet to qualify for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Columbia is scheduled to run in the North Central College's Keeler Invitational on Thursday, May 9th and Friday, May 10th in Naperville, Ill.