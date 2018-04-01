Cougar Volleyball Seeks Second Straight AMC Tournament Title

COLUMBIA - The 12th-ranked Cougar Volleyball team defeated Freed-Hardeman University on Thursday night 3-0 (25-12, 25-7, 25-22) in the semifinal round of the American Midwest Conference Tournament. The Lions had defeated the Cougars earlier in the regular season, but not this time. The victory improves the record of the regular season conference champion Columbia squad to an impressive 27-9.

The Cougars gave their opponent no hope with a strong performance from the start. Trinity Ojo led the team with eight kills in the first game. Each kill helped them take the game 25-12. The Cougars kept the momentum as they won the second 25-7 and finished it off with a third game score of 25-22.

The Cougars finished the night with a .467 hitting percentage. Ojo led her team with 16 kills. Paula Rosa added 13 kills and led the way with 16 digs. Lydie van Deursen had 42 assists to lead all players.

In a rematch of last season's tournament championship match Columbia will host No. 2 seed Park University on Saturday, November 16th.