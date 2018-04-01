Cougar Volleyball Sweeps AMC Foe Benedictine

COLUMBIA -- The third-ranked Cougar volleyball team defeated visiting Benedictine University of Springfield 3-0 and 3-0 on Friday evening in an American Midwest Conference (AMC) doubleheader. Columbia won the first match by scores of 25-13, 25-10, and 25-10. The Cougars won the second match in straight sets as well by scores of 25-7, 25-14, and 25-10. The two wins mark the Cougars' 150th and 151st consecutive victories in regular season AMC play. Columbia improves to 27-1 on the year and 13-0 in the AMC.

Senior Kelly Corkum led the Cougars with 15 kills on the night. Setter Paula Ferreira led all players with 67 assists and added 12 kills, six aces and 15 digs. Aleah Hayes posted 25 digs over the two matches. Elena Berroteran added 20 digs for the Cougars as well. Sophomore Jordan Reid chipped in 13 kills and three aces.

Baylee O'Donnell led the Bulldogs with 14 digs.

Columbia returns to the court Saturday afternoon against Lindenwood University-Belleville. Match time is set for 1:00 p.m. at the Arena of Southwell Complex.