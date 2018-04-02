Cougar Volleyball Takes Down Park

COLUMBIA -- The third-ranked Columbia College volleyball team earned a victory over visiting Park University on Tuesday night in an American Midwest Conference (AMC) match-up. The Cougars defeated the Pirates by scores of 25-14, 22-25, 25-20 and 25-18 to extend their streak of regular season conference victories to 145 matches. With the win, Columbia improves to 17-1 on the year and a perfect 7-0 in AMC play. The loss drops the Pirates to 17-8 and 7-2 in conference action.

Junior Kahoriz Feliz led the Cougars with 18 kills on the night. Trinity Ojo added 15 kills and Carol Berger contributed nine kills to the Cougar attack. Elena Berroteran led the match with 17 digs and last week's AMC and NAIA Volleyball Player of the Week Paula Ferreira posted a match-high 46 assists.

The Pirates were led by Lauren Purdy with 10 kills.

In the latest NAIA Top 25 Poll released on Tuesday, the Cougars remained in the third spot with 609 points behind University of Texas at Brownsville and Concordia University. Biola University and Lee University rounded out the top five.



The Cougars will return to the court on Saturday, October 6th when they host the Owls of William Woods (Mo.) University in another AMC match-up. Start time is set for 12 p.m. at the Arena of Southwell Complex. The match is part of Columbia's Family Day & Homecoming and admission is free for everyone.